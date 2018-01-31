Ohio House passes bill protecting judges after Steubenville shooting

The Ohio House passed a bill on Wednesday aimed at protecting judges in the wake of the shooting of a Jefferson County judge.

House Bill 341 would allow judges' residential and familial information to be exempt from public records law.

Several rounds were shot at Steubenville judge Joseph J. Bruzzese in August of 2017.

Nathaniel Richmond, the father of Youngstown State University football player Ma'Lik Richmond, was identified as the shooter.

Judge Bruzzese was the original judge that presided over the high profile rape case Ma'Lik was involved in five years ago before Bruzzese decided a visiting judge should be appointed to oversee the case.

In the case, Ma'Lik and one other man were found guilty of raping an unconscious 16-year-old.

Judge Bruzzese survived the shooting, but Nathaniel Richmond was killed by a probation officer.

The bill passed by a vote of 92-2 and will go to the Senate for consideration.

State Representative John Bocceri said passing the bill was a step in the right direction.

"Our judges and magistrates deserve this type of protection," Boccieri said. "Judges and Magistrates are forced to make tough decisions that affect many people, and this measure is just one tool to protect their families."

Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan agreed with Bocceri.

"Judges and their staff literally put their lives on the line for justice in our community," she said.