Former Lottery chief tapped to consult on Youngstown's finances

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown has selected a former Ohio Lottery Executive Director to help the city navigate the sometimes murky waters of government finances.

Brown announced on Thursday the hiring of Certified Public Accountant Michael Abourserhal as a financial consultant for the city.

In addition to assessing the city's financial condition, Aboursehal will evaluate and offer suggestions for balancing the proposed budget, as well as evaluate a long-term budget forecast for the city.

Abouserhal will also be asked for input on the search for a City Finance Director.

Former long-time Youngstown Finance Director Dave Bozanich resigned at the end of December.

Although not indicted himself, Bozanich's name appeared in the indictment of businessman Dominic Marchionda.

In his resume, Abouserhal says he has comprehensive knowledge of government finances and government operations.

Most recently the Vice President of Finance and Business Services for Cuyahoga Community College, Abouserhal has also been the Chief Financial Officer for Cleveland Public Power and former Executive Director of the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Abouserhal's entire resume may be seen here.