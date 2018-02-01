Woman sentenced for part in murder and deadly Howland police standoff

A Howland Township woman has been sentenced for her part in a situation that resulted in the shooting deaths of two men.

Tina Davis, 35, who pleaded guilty earlier to tampering with evidence, was sentenced on Thursday to five years probation by Judge Ronald Rice.

Davis was originally indicted on charges of obstructing justice.

Investigators say that on the night of February 7 of last year, Davis saw Richard Latimer just a half hour after Latimer killed 44-year-old Van Blevins of Weathersfield.

Later that night, Howland Police Officers shot and killed Latimer during a standoff in the Giant Eagle parking lot.

At the time he was shot, Latimer had been driving a car that Davis had allowed him to use.

Investigators also said they believe that Davis gave Latimer the gun used to kill Blevins.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe said at the time that two Howland police officers had no choice but to fire upon Latimer.