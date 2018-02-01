Warren financial fair offering free tax help

A Trumbull County financial resource fair is going to be offering free tax assistance to those with qualified tax preparers on Friday.

The fair, hosted by The Trumbull County Partnership for Financial Empowerment, is from 2 to 6 pm at the Veteran's Service Building in Warren. Admission to the fair is free.

Those who want to learn about finances or see if they are eligible for additional financial support are encouraged to attend.

There will be workshops such as Building a Financial Future from a Lawyer's Perspective, Understanding Credit Reports and Scores and Chex Systems & Second Chance Checking Accounts.

Pizza and beverages will be provided for workshop attendees. Participants also have the chance to win a $25 and $50 gift certificate.