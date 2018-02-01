YSU student indicted in underage sex sting

A Youngstown State University student was indicted on Thursday on several charges stemming from an underage sex sting last December.

Albert Maruna, IV, 22, was indicted on three charges of importuning, four charges on disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one charge of possessing criminal tools. All of the indictments are felonies of the fifth degree.

Maruna had agreed to meet a 15-year-old boy he met on a dating app in Austintown. The minor was actually an undercover officer from Austintown.

According to police, the undercover officer told Maruna several times that he was only 15-years-old.

Police said through the dating app and through texting, Maruna sent several nude pictures of himself and said he wanted to have sex with the person he thought was a teen.

When the two agreed to meet, Maruna said he would bring Sprite, chicken alfredo, and lube, according to police.

Maruna was arrested after he showed up at the agreed meeting spot carrying an iPhone, a MAC book, three zip drives, a bottle of Astroglide lubrication, Vaseline lotion, two bottles of sprite and chicken alfredo in a Tupperware container.

Police said Maruna admitted to sending the nude photos and came to Austintown hoping to have sex with a juvenile.