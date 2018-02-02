Teen to be released after sentence for killing her father

A teen girl who said she fatally shot her father because he was abusive is expected to be released from a mental health facility this weekend.

According to Bresha Meadow's Aunt, the Warren teen is expected to be released Sunday.

Meadows was 14 years old at the time she was accused of shooting and killing her father, Jonathan Meadows.

Bresha is now 16 years old and has served time at a juvenile detention center as well as a mental health facility.

Bresha's Aunt says the teen will likely attend Warren G. Harding High School as a Junior. She said Bresha is looking forward to returning to a normal life.

Bresha's Father's family has steadily denied the teen was abused.

