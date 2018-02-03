Ohio to open medical marijuana helpline

One million dollars has been awarded to a New Jersey company to operate a toll-free helpline for patients, caregivers and doctors using Ohio's new medical marijuana program.

According to Cleveland.com, Direct Success Inc.'s Ohio subsidiary will run the helpline from a call center in Bellefontaine.

The line does not offer medical or legal advice, but instead gives fact-based information about medical marijuana.

The helpline must be staffed from 7 to 9 A.M. Monday through Saturday, per the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy contract.

Direct Success Inc.'s CEO Cheryl McDaniel told Cleveland.com that she expects the helpline could expand to answer questions via text message, social media, online chat and via app.

Ohio is believed to be a first among the 29 states with medical marijuana problems to offer a helpline.

The state's medical marijuana program is expected to be fully operational by September 8 of this year.