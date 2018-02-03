"Fab Lab" expands opportunities at TCTC

February is "Career Tech Education Month" and TCTC is showing off its new "Fab Lab," a room that is expanding opportunities for every student on campus.

This school year, the Trumbull Career and Technical Center took part of the library and pushed it into the future.

"This is a Fab Lab, which is short for Fabrication Laboratory and to fabricate is of course to make, and so it's a place to make stuff," library media specialist Laura Henning.

From laser engraving to milling, 3D printing and scanning, students are learning on equipment that professionals are using right now.

"Education, technology, the world keeps changing and we're evolving our teaching and learning because of that," said innovative learning specialist Brian Foutty.

Jason Graham is a senior, part of a group designing and then 3D printing a game character, something he says he'd just do for fun. In this case, he's also getting a grade.

"If I could go back ten years, the idea of it being able to be done is nearly impossible. I could never imagine it," said Graham.

"It's almost like they're a little limitless," said science instructor Rachel Gensburg. "And in some cases they don't know what to do with that because they've been stuck to a poster... or cutting and pasting something, or even making something on a computer. So now, we have to get them out of that small thinking... My goal is to say yes. What do you want to do and what do you want to try?"

With so many difference machines in this room, it really unlocks something at every step of the process: from design to finished product.

"It makes it more obvious how cool career tech ed is, because sometimes to walk into a classroom and see the design part, that's wonderful but the coolest part, I think anyways, is making that project come to fruition," said Henning.

"Never have I actually been excited to come to school. I wake up in the morning, and though I'm groggy I'm still like, 'Ok I've got to get this done, this done, this done.' It's never boring," said junior Nicholas Goodworth.

Creating, learning, and having a little fun; the Fab Lab, changing just about everything at TCTC.

