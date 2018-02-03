A snowy Sunday, followed by a chilly week.

After a cloudy Saturday, snow will move into the Valley early on Sunday morning continuing throughout the day.

Sunday's high temperatures will be just above freezing so much of the snow will be wet and stick more to unpaved surfaces.

The snow will taper off going into Monday morning with 2"-4" of accumulation expected.

Following the snow, Monday will be colder with temperatures struggling to make it into the low 20's. Clouds, however, will decrease, and despite the cold there will be some sunshine.

The remainder of the week will be chilly and cloudy, with a chance for a snow shower or wintry mix a majority of the week.