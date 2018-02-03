Struthers football player facing charges for conduct at party

A Struthers High School football player is facing charges after allegedly slapping two drunken minors and dousing them with maple syrup at a house party last year.

Videos of 18-year-old Nathan Richards committing these acts surfaced on the social media app, Snapchat.

According to our print partner, The Vindicator, a mother of one of Richard's alleged victims saw the video and alerted Struthers Police.

Richards is scheduled to appear in court at the end of this month.