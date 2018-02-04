Students learn through Virtual Reality at TCTC

Yesterday, we took a look inside the "Fab Lab" at TCTC, bringing designs to life with new technology. Tucked away nearby is another room where students are learning through Virtual Reality.

It's more than just video games. At the Trumbull Career and Technical Center, it's a new way to learn.

"The first time we came down here, we were like 'whoa this is crazy.' We're just pulling it out... you can see the body coming out of the screen. It's just crazy," said junior Brooke Morgan.

Put on the glasses, take out the little pen, and suddenly just about any program at the school can do just about project right there on-screen.

"Anywhere from auto tech tearing apart disc brakes and motors to the equine program with horses, or health science or cosmetology with skin structures and those kinds of things," said library media specialist Laura Henning.

"These are things that they see in textbooks. These are things that they maybe heard the words of or to see pictures of, but to be able to use the pen and pull it apart and see it, and then turn it around and look at it; the questioning that students ask is higher level questions, more engaged questions because it's not that flat image that they're used to," said science instructor Rachel Gensburg.

Once you get the glasses on, you can manipulate things, turn them around and see inside.

"To be able to see it on the VR and feel the heart beating adds that whole 4-D element that they're not able to do even when they're doing a normal dissection," said Gensburg.

"When we're going to nursing school or whatever we're going for, we're going to have that experience that other people won't have. They won't be able to see that because you can't just open a person to see where everything is," said Morgan.



And, if you feel like even that isn't quite enough...

"You can dissect a pterodactyl because you can, so it's that kind of stuff too," said Henning.

From dinosaurs to designing video game characters, TCTC is taking a library and unlocking its potential.

"We still have lots of books and we still check out lots of books.... and test prep and all those sorts of things, but now it's so much more than that," said Henning.

Giving students a new perspective while they learn.

If you want to see all of this in-person, whether it's the V-R lab, the Fab Lab, or anything else, TCTC has an open house coming up on Thursday from six until eight at night.