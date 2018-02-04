A chilly and snowy week ahead!

After a snowy Sunday, Monday will be much colder with the day starting with temperatures around 10 degrees. There could be a few slick spots with the freezing temperatures.

As the day goes on temperatures will only make it into the low 20's. Despite the cold air, there will be a bit of sunshine throughout the day.

Conditions will stay dry through the day, but snow showers will return to the Valley late on Monday evening, tapering off on Tuesday morning. There will be another chance for snow on Wednesday as well, with both systems likely bringing additional snow accumulation.