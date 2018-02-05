Warren woman accused of driving drunk with toddler in car

A Warren woman faces five charges after police say she drove drunk, running over someone's foot while her 18-month-old child was sitting in her car.

Officers called to the 1900 block of Stewart Drive early Sunday say they found 32-year-old Doris Brantley sitting in her car.

According to the police report, the car drove away in reverse at a high rate of speed with police in pursuit.

The car didn't get far before running up onto a curb and hitting a tree.

Police say the car pulled back onto Stewart Street, still speeding, but stopped after traveling about twenty yards.

Inside the car police say they saw Brantley in the driver's seat. Police say her toddler, who was crying, was not in a child car seat.

Police say they could detect a strong odor of alcohol on Brantley's breath.

Witnesses told police that before officers arrived, Brantley became belligerent after picking up her son and nearly ran over one person and ran over a woman's foot while driving through a yard in reverse.

Officers say Brantley was yelling and screaming as they arrested her, adding that she kicked the cruiser's window after police put her in the back seat.

The child was turned over to family members.

Brantley was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of endangering children, child restraint usage, domestic violence, reckless operation of a vehicle, and driving while under the influence.

She was scheduled to be arraigned in Warren Municipal Court via video Monday afternoon.