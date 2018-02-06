Girard man charged after Youngstown police chase

A Trumbull County car dealership is gaining recognition from a world-renowned car dealer review website.More >>
Some communities in the Valley are preparing for the possibility of added snowfall by initiating parking bans.More >>
Authorities say a man is in custody for allegedly taking a video of himself sexually assaulting a child and circulating that video over social media. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 44-year-old Germaine Moore surrendered to authorities in Millbrook, Alabama Tuesday morning. Warrants had been issued in Alabama and Detroit, Michigan for 44-year-old Moore who investigators believe is responsible for the same one that was reported to 21 News by viewers this past we...More >>
A Valley lawmaker is looking to switch seats of power. State Representative John Boccieri filed petitions with the Mahoning County Board of ElectionsMore >>
Attorneys general in over a dozen states oppose a federal Department of Labor proposal to let employers control the tips of some hourly employees.More >>
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.More >>
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>
A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in a Cleveland suburb.More >>
Three men have been sentenced to prison terms in the murder of a high school freshman in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.More >>
Authorities say a staff member and three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home.More >>
Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans will be heading to a sports arena for a popular contest started years ago to make up for the fact their team was unlikely to appear in the Super Bowl.More >>
Competitive eater Molly Schuyler gnawed her way through a record 501 chicken wings in 30 minutes to win her third Wing Bowl in Philadelphia.More >>
A Pennsylvania family has been reunited with their dog, 10 years after it went missing.More >>
