Girard man charged after Youngstown police chase

A police chase that wound through three miles of Youngstown's South Side ended at a dead end for a Girard man.

Officers on patrol report that they spotted a car wanted for an earlier police chase at West Glenaven and Rosedale Avenues Monday evening.

Instead of stopping, police say the car drove away along Hillman Avenue, West Earle, Evergreen, and Market Street.

Police say the driver ignored every traffic device and signal as it continued onto Erie and other streets.

Once the car reached Poland Avenue, officers say the car drove even faster, with speeds reaching about 60 miles per hour.

When the car reached a dead end on Homewood Avenue, police say it left the road and tried to circle around the back of a garage where the car became stuck.

According to the police report, when the driver refused to get out of the car officers smashed the driver's side window and pulled him out.

A search of the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Hornbuckle Jr., turned up a small packet of heroin.

Police also searched the car, where they say they found another packet and baggie of heroin, as well as Tramadol.

Hornbuckle was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of heroin, failure to comply with a police order, and resisting arrest.

He was also cited for driving with a suspended license.