Fired teacher sues Niles Schools for $4 million

A Weathersfield Township couple, both teachers in the Niles Schools, has filed a $4 million dollar suit against fifteen defendants including the school system, the superintendent, and school board members.

The suit was filed in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court by Niles Middle School teacher Christopher Chieffo and his wife Abbey Chieffo, who teaches at the high school.

The suit was filed following the school board's unanimous decision on January 18th to fire Christopher Chieffo for allegedly misusing and falsifying his sick leave.

The school board alleges that Chieffo called off sick on October 3, but was actually coaching the Howland High School Boys Golf team at a tournament in Alliance.

The Chieffo's lawsuit accuses members of the school board and Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen of fraud and defamation.

In the lawsuit, the Chieffo's make a number of allegations against the defendants, including one from Abbey Chieffo who says she and her husband didn't invite School Board President Susan Giannetti-Longacre to their July 20th wedding.

The suit says that Longacre sent Abbey Chieffo a text on her wedding night reading “you both can go (expletive deleted) YOURSELVES.” The lawsuit contains a screenshot of the alleged text.

The Chieffos also note in the suit that when they hired an excavator to work on a patio project at their home, Niles Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen and her husband were not happy when the Chieffo's chose an excavating company other than the one operated by Thigpen's husband.

The Chieffos say they live three doors down from the Thigpens.

Attorney Kelly Newbrough, who filed the suit on behalf of the Chieffos tells 21 News he is waiting for the defendants to answer the lawsuit.

21 News left a message for Superintendent Thigpen, but as of Tuesday afternoon, we have not received a response.

Our print partner The Vindicator tells 21 News that the school board has scheduled a February 23 hearing on Chieffo's dismissal.