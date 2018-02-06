Treacherous Travel Wednesday Morning

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

A winter storm will impact the Valley Wednesday morning with several hours of snow expected. The snow will lead to very slippery conditions and travel is not recommended unless it is necessary.

3" is likely "in the bag". 5" will be a good average and 6"-7" is going to be possible, mainly south and east of Youngstown. pic.twitter.com/RQvKXXfqmO — Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) February 6, 2018

If you must travel Wednesday morning, plan on a very slow go of it. Road crews will have a hard time keeping up with snowfall rates for at least a few hours. pic.twitter.com/uWQdM9KTwR — StormTracker 21 (@StormTracker21) February 6, 2018

The snow will taper off during the middle of the day and we do not expect much more than flurries late in the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds are likely to linger into much of Thursday.

At the end of the week, a front will slowly approach from the north and snow will become likely again. The highest risk for accumulations will be north of Youngstown. Milder air will finally return at the start of the weekend. In fact it should be mild enough for rain showers Saturday afternoon and night.