Another Messy Commute Likely Friday Morning

The Valley will be in between storm systems Thursday with plenty of clouds and just some passing flurries. Temperatures will struggle once again and we only expect readings to reach the lower 20s in the afternoon.

A potent weather disturbance will track into the Great Lakes region Thursday night. Snow is likely to return to the Valley a couple of hours before daybreak Friday. While we don't anticipate accumulations of the magnitude we had Wednesday morning, 1-3 inches of snow at that time of the day can still make for tricky travel conditions for many. The snow is likely to lift north of the area by the afternoon and temperatures will rise above freezing.

The weekend will be unsettled. Rain or a mix of rain and snow is likely by the end of the day Saturday. Snow with possible mixed precipitation is in the forecast for Sunday.