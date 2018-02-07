Struthers man allegedly recorded sexual assault of unconscious woman

A Struthers man has been booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges that he threatened a woman and was recorded on video sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious.

31-year-old Donald Bucci II is facing several charges including assault, kidnapping, and gross sexual imposition.

According to a police report, officers were called out to a Spring Street home on January 27th, after a neighbor contact police about an argument.

The victim reportedly told police that Bucci threatened to kill her and her daughter, saying that he would kill himself or "go suicide by cop" and "shoot it out with police".

The woman told officers that Bucci put a gun to her head and threatened her as her daughter looked on.

A report says the woman was able to get out of the home with her daughter, but that Bucci allegedly fired a shot as they were walking away.

Days later the victim reportedly met with police to go over the incident.

At this point, detectives say they began looking into a video which allegedly depicted Bucci forcing two men in their underwear onto their knees, putting a gun to their heads, and threatening them.

According to police, Bucci can be heard on the video saying that he "did not care who sees the video and that everyone better recognize that he is serious about being disrespected."

During that meeting with officers, a report says that the female victim told them that she had been repeatedly threatened by Bucci over cell phone and social media.

Detectives say that in speaking with one of the men depicted in the threatening video, he divulged that there was a video that depicted Bucci performing sex acts on the unconscious victim.

When officers questioned the woman about the victim, the report says that she broke down crying, admitting that it happened in September.

According to the report, the victim told police that she was "blackout drunk at the time".

Officers say Bucci could be seen on the video assaulting the unconscious woman, while two men are heard talking in the background.

Bucci is facing charges in Struthers Municipal Court.

