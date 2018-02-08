Warren man charged in Austintown sex sting

A Warren man is in jail for allegedly committing sex crimes against a child after being arrested at his home Wednesday by Warren Police, State Troopers, and Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputies.

Gabriel Talanca was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury following a month-long investigation in which an Austintown Police officer posed as a fifteen-year-old boy on a dating app.

Police say Talanca first contacted the undercover officer in mid-December and continued to text sexually explicit conversations seeking nude photos and a meeting with the person posing as the teen.

The undercover officer says in the police report that even though he made it clear to Talanca on several occasions that he was only 15-years-old, the conversations continued.

At one point, police say Talanca texted, “Remember, you're 15. If you did something with me and people found out I could go to prison for a long time.”

The officer called for help from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to help identify Talanca as the suspect.

The grand jury indicted Talanca on ten counts including possessing criminal tools, disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, and seven counts of importuning.

Importuning is soliciting someone to engage in sex acts.

Talanca was arrested at his East Avenue home and as of Thursday morning remained in the Mahoning County jail awaiting arraignment on the charges.