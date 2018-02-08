Youngstown man sentenced to 27 years in prison for child rape - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown man sentenced to 27 years in prison for child rape

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Mahoning County Judge has ordered that a man who pleaded guilty to the rape of a minor spend more than 25 years behind bars. 

34-year-old Arnold Perry was sentenced to 27 years in prison, after previously pleading guilty to two counts of rape and one charge of sexual battery. 

Investigators say that sometime between November 2015 and May 2016, Perry raped two girls who were 13-years-old at the time. 

The Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office said a younger 12-year-old sister was also listed as one of the victims. 

According to the Prosecutor's Office, at least one of the girls became pregnant as a result of the sexual assault. 

Once released from prison, Perry will be required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender. 

