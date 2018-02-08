Youngstown man sentenced to 27 years in prison for child rape

The Youngstown Fire Department will have a new man in charge- but he's already familiar with the department.More >>
The Youngstown Fire Department will have a new man in charge- but he's already familiar with the department.More >>
It's been three and a half years since the body of a murdered teenage girl from Austintown was found in a landfill in Mercer county Pennsylvania. On Thursday, the young man convicted of her killing learned that he will be in prison for the next 62 years. 22 year old Riki Williams was facing trial and a possible death sentence when he accepted a plea agreement and plead guilty to aggravated murder in the June 2014 stabbing death of 16 year old Gina Burger. Prosecutors say Willi...More >>
It's been three and a half years since the body of a murdered teenage girl from Austintown was found in a landfill in Mercer county Pennsylvania. On Thursday, the young man convicted of her killing learned that he will be in prison for the next 62 years. 22 year old Riki Williams was facing trial and a possible death sentence when he accepted a plea agreement and plead guilty to aggravated murder in the June 2014 stabbing death of 16 year old Gina Burger. Prosecutors say Willi...More >>
A Mahoning County Judge has ordered that a man who pleaded guilty to the rape of a minor spend more than 25 years behind bars.More >>
A Mahoning County Judge has ordered that a man who pleaded guilty to the rape of a minor spend more than 25 years behind bars.More >>
A Newton Falls man was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Thursday, ready to serve his sentence in the death of a 19-year-old bicyclist.More >>
A Newton Falls man was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Thursday, ready to serve his sentence in the death of a 19-year-old bicyclist.More >>
A Warren man is in jail for allegedly committing sex crimes against a child after being arrested at his home Wednesday by Warren Police, State Troopers, and Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputies.More >>
A Warren man is in jail for allegedly committing sex crimes against a child after being arrested at his home Wednesday by Warren Police, State Troopers, and Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputies.More >>
State Troopers say they found $100,000 worth of methamphetamine in a car they pulled over for speeding just west of Columbus.More >>
State Troopers say they found $100,000 worth of methamphetamine in a car they pulled over for speeding just west of Columbus.More >>
Police say a man in Ohio stole a car with a five-year-old boy inside and took off, later dropping the child off unharmed.More >>
Police say a man in Ohio stole a car with a five-year-old boy inside and took off, later dropping the child off unharmed.More >>
A prestigious flute camp in North Carolina is standing behind an instructor who was the subject of a University of Cincinnati sexual harassment investigation.More >>
A prestigious flute camp in North Carolina is standing behind an instructor who was the subject of a University of Cincinnati sexual harassment investigation.More >>
A Cleveland police officer is under investigation for a fundraiser that alleged his wife was pregnant and suffered breast cancer.More >>
A Cleveland police officer is under investigation for a fundraiser that alleged his wife was pregnant and suffered breast cancer.More >>
A plan for the May ballot to include a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts has been approved by lawmakers.More >>
A plan for the May ballot to include a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts has been approved by lawmakers.More >>
Attorneys general in over a dozen states oppose a federal Department of Labor proposal to let employers control the tips of some hourly employees.More >>
Attorneys general in over a dozen states oppose a federal Department of Labor proposal to let employers control the tips of some hourly employees.More >>
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.More >>
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.More >>
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.More >>
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>