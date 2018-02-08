Friday Starts Snowy; Damp Weekend On Way

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

Snow will impact travelers during the first half of Friday morning. Although amounts will be modest, impacts can be high with the snow falling before and during a busy time of day on the roads. Temperatures will be mainly in the upper teens while the snow is falling, so the snow will accumulate efficiently. Friday afternoon will be mostly cloudy but milder with highs in the mid 30s.

The weekend is expected to start on a damp note with areas of drizzle and perhaps a snow flurry on Saturday. The threat for drizzle will continue into Saturday night and with temperatures sliding below 32 degrees, we'll have to watch for slick conditions. There is also a chance for freezing rain or drizzle on Sunday. A change to light snow should occur before the day is through.

Monday looks like the brightest day of next week although it will also be the coldest.