H.S. basketball scores (2/8/18)

Boys' Basketball 

Farrell 51 Hubbard 58 


Girls' Basketball 

Jackson-Milton 23 Columbiana 36

Lowellville 13 Springfield 37

Brookfield 63 Hubbard 39 

South Range 48 Cardinal Mooney 50 

Heartland Christian 40 Mineral Ridge 60 

Sharon 56 Sharpsville 53  OT 

Grove City 56 Conneaut 29

Farrell 64 Mercer 32 

Hickory 66 Meadville 36

Rocky Grove 15 Kennedy Catholic 83 

