Police: Man doused Boardman apartment in lighter fluid, threatened pregnant roommate

A Boardman man has been booked into the Mahoning County Jail on several charges, including aggravated arson and inducing panic.

29-year-old Damarcus Sadler was booked into jail early Friday morning, on charges of arson, domestic violence, and, inducing panic.

According to a police report, Sadler's roommate, a pregnant woman, called police after he doused the apartment in lighter fluid and threatened to set the building on fire.

Officers say when they got to the Hillman Way apartments Sadler was standing outside on a cell phone. When he saw police, Sadler allegedly began to ask officers several times to shoot him and expressed that he wanted to die because "she" had another man in the apartment.

Police say at that point Sadler was handcuffed and put into a cruiser.

Officers reportedly went inside to check on the victim but smelled the "noxious odor" of lighter fluid. A police report says an officer noticed the carpet was wet and requested that the apartment is evacuated.

When speaking with the female victim, police say she told them that Sadler was arguing with her over money troubles and suggested that he "start selling dope again to make ends meet".

The report says that the victim refused to continue arguing with Sadler, at which point he became "irate" and pushed her.

Sadler then allegedly grabbed a bottle of lighter fluid from a nearby cabinet, poured it throughout a hallway, kitchen, and a bedroom and lit a cigarette- threatening to "burn the place down".

The report says that Sadler stated that he "did not care if everyone inside died".

The victim told officers that she and a male friend were able to wrestle a lighter away from Sadler and call the police.

Police say Sadler was handcuffed to a stretcher and put into an ambulance.

According to the report, Sadler asked to talk to an officer. He reportedly said that he believes he is the father of the victim's child.

The report goes on to say that Sadler then became irate, asked the officer to shoot him, and had to be sedated and transported to the hospital.

Sadler was then taken to the Mahoning County Jail where he is being held until a court hearing next week.

According to police, the building houses eight apartments, all of which are occupied.

Police say Sadler "caused a substantial risk of not only serious physical injury but death to all occupants, and risk of serious damage to property."

The Boardman Fire Department was also called out to the scene but told officers that the lighter fluid had evaporated and the victim could return to the apartment.