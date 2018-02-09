Suspect pleads in death of Youngstown woman who was found in freezer

The woman accused as part of a scheme to murder and hide the body of a Youngstown woman has pleaded guilty to several charges.

34-year-old Katrina Layton appeared in Mahoning County Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and abuse of a corpse.

Layton was originally charged aggravated murder, murder, and tampering with evidence as well.

31-year-old Arturo Novoa was also charged with similar charges after the body of 28-year-old Shannon Graves was found in the basement freezer of a home in Campbell.

Members of Graves' family reported her as missing in June.

Novoa and Layton were arrested in July on charges of abuse of a corpse after a Campbell couple discovered Graves' frozen remains wrapped in trash bags.

Kenneth Eshenbaugh, the man whose wife discovered the body, told police Novoa claimed in mid-July that he had no electricity at his home and as a favor was allowed to bring the freezer to the couple's basement.

They discovered the remains when the wife opened the locked freezer thinking she could find some ground meat to make spaghetti sauce.

Authorities have already revealed that Layton is the one who purchased the freezer in which Graves' body was found.

A Mahoning County Judge previously ordered that Layton and Novoa would receive separate trials.

No sentencing date has been set for Layton.

Novoa is scheduled to appear in court next week for the final pre-trial before a jury trial in March.