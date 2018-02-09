Suspect pleads in death of Youngstown woman who was found in freezer

Police have charged three suspects in connection with an early morning home invasion in Austintown.More >>
A Columbus Police SWAT team has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Warren woman.More >>
The woman accused as part of a scheme to murder and hide the body of a Youngstown woman has pleaded guilty to several charges.More >>
A man whose job it was to care for people, including in some cases those who suffer from mental illnesses, has been sentenced to prison for patient neglect.More >>
State Troopers say they found $100,000 worth of methamphetamine in a car they pulled over for speeding just west of Columbus.More >>
Police say a man in Ohio stole a car with a five-year-old boy inside and took off, later dropping the child off unharmed.More >>
A prestigious flute camp in North Carolina is standing behind an instructor who was the subject of a University of Cincinnati sexual harassment investigation.More >>
A Cleveland police officer is under investigation for a fundraiser that alleged his wife was pregnant and suffered breast cancer.More >>
A plan for the May ballot to include a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts has been approved by lawmakers.More >>
Attorneys general in over a dozen states oppose a federal Department of Labor proposal to let employers control the tips of some hourly employees.More >>
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.More >>
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>
