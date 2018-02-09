Two arrested for Boardman rape

Two men secretly indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday are now in police custody at the county jail.

The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested Mose Fleetion, Jr. of Youngstown and Charles Griffin who is originally from Columbus.

The men are charged with rape and sexual battery in connection with the November rape of a female in Boardman Township.

No further details about the crime are available at this time.