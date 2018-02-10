H.S. basketball scores (2/9/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (2/9/18)

Posted: Updated:

Boys' Basketball 

Lakeside 43 Canfield 68 

Struthers 67 Lakeview 48

Springfield 85 Waterloo 73

Western Reserve 65 Crestview 49

Warren JFK 100 Trinity 93

Poland 61 Edgewood 69

Champion 67 Girard 58

Fitch 44 Howland 61

Jefferson 48 Hubbard 67 

Newton Falls 64 Brookfield 54 

United 64 Lowellville 65 

Erie Cathedral Prep 78 Ursuline 58

Mineral Ridge 55 Lisbon 74 

Lordstown 38 Heartland Christian 27

LaBrae 64 Campbell 50

Valley Christian 74 Lake Center Christian 76 OT 

George Junior Republic 63 Grove City 67 

West Middlesex 46 Lakeview, Pa. 34

Rocky Grove 72 Mercer 45 

Farrell 45 Oil City 37

Greenville 51 Wilmington 46 

Beaver Falls 43 New Castle 55

Sharon 52 Hickory 51 

Commodore Perry 19 Kennedy Catholic 73 

Sharpsville 60 Reynolds 33

Girls' Basketball 

Villa Maria 68 Ursuline 44

Poland 73 Edgewood 15

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms