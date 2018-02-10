YSU softball team earns pair of victories

LeBron James says he's excited about the new players added by the Cavaliers following a whirlwind of trades before the NBA's deadline.More >>
LeBron James says he's excited about the new players added by the Cavaliers following a whirlwind of trades before the NBA's deadline.More >>
Fourth-line center Jay Beagle put Washington ahead for good with his 50th career goal, and the Capitals continued their dominance against the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 4-2 victory on Friday night.More >>
Fourth-line center Jay Beagle put Washington ahead for good with his 50th career goal, and the Capitals continued their dominance against the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 4-2 victory on Friday night.More >>
LeBron James had a triple-double and Kyle Korver scored a season-high 30 points, including four straight 3-pointers to close the third period, as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-107 on Friday...More >>
LeBron James had a triple-double and Kyle Korver scored a season-high 30 points, including four straight 3-pointers to close the third period, as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-107 on Friday night for a...More >>
Trey Moses scored 22 points, Tahjai Teague had 20 points and 14 rebounds and Ball State cruised to an 87-68 victory over Kent State on Friday night.More >>
Trey Moses scored 22 points, Tahjai Teague had 20 points and 14 rebounds and Ball State cruised to an 87-68 victory over Kent State on Friday night.More >>
Outfielder Daniel Nava has finalized a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and will report to major league spring training.More >>
Outfielder Daniel Nava has finalized a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and will report to major league spring training.More >>
Tyler Seguin scored the deciding shootout goal and Kari Lehtonen stopped all three Pittsburgh shooters in the tiebreaker in the Dallas Stars' 4-3 victory over the Penguins on Friday night.More >>
Tyler Seguin scored the deciding shootout goal and Kari Lehtonen stopped all three Pittsburgh shooters in the tiebreaker in the Dallas Stars' 4-3 victory over the Penguins on Friday night.More >>
The Youngstown State softball team earned a pair of victories for a season-opening sweep with a 7-1 win over Hampton and a 7-4 triumph over Gardner-Webb on Friday.More >>
The Youngstown State softball team earned a pair of victories for a season-opening sweep with a 7-1 win over Hampton and a 7-4 triumph over Gardner-Webb on Friday.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, February 9, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, February 9, 2018.More >>
A person with direct knowledge of the trades says the Cleveland Cavaliers have overhauled their roster with three deals, including one that sends Dwyane Wade back to Miami.More >>
A person with direct knowledge of the trades says the Cleveland Cavaliers have overhauled their roster with three deals, including one that sends Dwyane Wade back to Miami.More >>
Kelsey Mitchell scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting and reached another milestone to lead No. 13 Ohio State to a 90-68 win over Rutgers on Thursday night.More >>
Kelsey Mitchell scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting and reached another milestone to lead No. 13 Ohio State to a 90-68 win over Rutgers on Thursday night.More >>