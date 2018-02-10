YSU softball team earns pair of victories

The Youngstown State softball team earned a pair of victories for a season-opening sweep with a 7-1 win over Hampton and a 7-4 triumph over Gardner-Webb on Friday.

The Penguins (2-0) pounded out 11 hits in the opener against Hampton and cranked out 12 more in the nightcap against Gardner-Webb.

Sophomore Maddi Lusk went 4-for-9 with five runs batted in and also tossed a complete game with seven strikeouts in the 7-1 win over Hampton. Lusk's no-hit bid was broken up in the top of the fifth inning and she allowed just four hits.

Freshman Yazmine Romero totaled five hits on the day with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Classmate Nikki Saibene also posted two hits in each game and scored three times.

In the opener, the Penguins scored twice in the first and three more in the second to jump out to a 5-0 lead. Lusk plated Hannah Lucas with the game's first run on a fielder's choice and senior Alexis Roach drove in Tatum Christy with a single.

In the second, Romero singled, stole second and scored on Lusk's single to right-center. Saibene and Lusk each scored unearned runs to push the lead to 5-0.

Back-to-back doubles by Saibene and senior Stevie Taylor extended the Penguins lead to 6-0. After Hampton plated a run in the bottom of the fifth, Kelly Thompson-Cappadocio's bases-loaded walk plated Taylor with the Penguins seventh run in the top of the sixth.

Against GWU, the Penguins jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one and led 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth. After the Running Bulldogs cut the lead to 4-3, junior Paige Geanangel slammed the door on GWU pitching four innings of relief with four strikeouts to pick up the win.

In the top of the sixth, YSU added a pair of runs on two ground outs and Christy's solo home run in the top of the seventh sealed the victory.

Romero had three hits to lead the Penguins while Lusk, Saibene and Christy each had two hits.

The Penguins face Western Kentucky and Gardner-Webb on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

Source: Youngstown State University