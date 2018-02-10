Police: 2 stabbed, officer assaulted during Eagles' parade

The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated PressMore >>
Here are the jail booking photographs of those people arrested in the Valley as reported by wfmj.com over the past week.More >>
It was the day after Christmas when Alexis was at basketball practice and had a weird chest pain, her left arm went numb and a lump in her neck showed up.More >>
It was the day after Christmas when Alexis Rygalski was at basketball practice and had a weird chest pain, her left arm went numb and a lump in her neck showed up.More >>
Cleveland police are warning hospitals that a woman under investigation for fundraisers connected to false claims she was pregnant and had cancer might try to steal a baby.More >>
A woman convicted of helping to dispose of her young son's body has testified she didn't do enough to protect her children from the man on trial for killing the toddler.More >>
Authorities want the public's help finding the person who spray painted words including "Go Home," ''Trump America" and (Muslim) "terrorist" on a vehicle belonging to someone of Middle Eastern descent...More >>
Philadelphia is cleaning up the streets one day after hundreds of thousands celebrated the Eagles' Super Bowl victory with a parade.More >>
State Troopers say they found $100,000 worth of methamphetamine in a car they pulled over for speeding just west of Columbus.More >>
Police say a man in Ohio stole a car with a five-year-old boy inside and took off, later dropping the child off unharmed.More >>
A prestigious flute camp in North Carolina is standing behind an instructor who was the subject of a University of Cincinnati sexual harassment investigation.More >>
A Cleveland police officer is under investigation for a fundraiser that alleged his wife was pregnant and suffered breast cancer.More >>
A plan for the May ballot to include a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts has been approved by lawmakers.More >>
Attorneys general in over a dozen states oppose a federal Department of Labor proposal to let employers control the tips of some hourly employees.More >>
