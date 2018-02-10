Youngstown Police: Rite Aid robbed, suspect could be armed

Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at the Rite Aid on East Midlothian Boulevard Saturday evening.

Police say the robbery took place at 6 p.m.

The male suspect is believed to be armed, although witnesses did not see a weapon.

Police are still searching for the suspect who, according to witnesses, got away with almost $900.

Apparently, the suspect made a stop at the Walgreen's Pharmacy across the street before allegedly robbing Rite Aid.