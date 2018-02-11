Giant Eagle's Dark Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

Dark Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

Serves: 4 Prep Time: 10 Min. Cook Time: 14 Min.

Ingredients:

6 Ounces Dark Chocolate

2 ounces Bitter Sweet Chocolate

12 Tablespoons Butter

½ Cup All Purpose Flour

1 ½ Cups Powder Sugar

3 Large Egg Yolks

3 Large Eggs

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract



Directions:

1: Combine both types of chocolate, and 10 tablespoons butter and melt in a double boiler or in the microwave. While the chocolate is melting pre heat the oven to 425º.

2: Once the chocolate has melted mix in the flour and the sugar be sure to thoroughly mix so there are no lumps of flour or sugar. Once incorporated whisk in the egg yolks, eggs and vanilla extract.

3: Grease the baking dishes with the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter if using muffin tins fill the batter about ¾ of the way up.

4: Place in the oven and bake for 14 until the cake begins to firm up, once cooked remove the cool for 2 minutes run a knife along the edges to remove the cake. Serve Warm with Ice Cream, Whipped Cream or Fresh Berries.



***Chefs Tip*** If cooking from cold state place in a 375º oven for 10-14 minutes, until the cake is firm.