Police arrest Coitsville man accused of holding baby hostage

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A man wanted in Mahoning and Trumbull counties for fleeing a courtroom mid-hearing has been arrested after allegedly assaulting hospital police officers. 

Brandon Jones, of Coitsville, was captured by the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Taskforce and Saint Elizabeth Hospital police around 6:30 Sunday evening. 

According to police, Jones tried stealing a police officer's gun while he was stationed at the hospital. 

On Friday, Jones ran from Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Lou D'Apolito's court during a hearing to revoke his bond.

Jones was indicted last month on eight charges including burglary, abduction, criminal damaging and intimidation of a witness.

The charges stem from an incident in Lowellville this past December when Jones allegedly forced his way into a car containing a woman and her eight-month-old baby. 

Jones could be arraigned in Youngstown as soon as today. 

