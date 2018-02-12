Affidavit: Mom tells girl to blame overdose symptoms on dog food

A high-level North Korean delegation led by a youthful political princess is expected to head home after a whirlwind three-day visit to South Korea.More >>
Kent State University is opening the first in a planned series of exhibitions honoring the students killed nearly 50 years ago during Vietnam War protests.More >>
Flags will be flown at half-staff around Ohio to honor two police officers killed in suburban Columbus. Gov. John Kasich's order about flags at public properties applies until the officers are interred.More >>
A six-year-old girl who was given the opioid overdose-reversing drug Narcan told police that her mother instructed her to tell police that her symptoms resulted from her having eaten dog food. The revelation is included in an affidavit filed along with a federal complaint against Audrey and Donte Gibson, who investigators say have become millionaires from their sales of narcotics. The complaint alleges that the Akron couple is behind a conspiracy to distribute Fentanyl and Carfentan...More >>
A murder trial is scheduled to begin today for a Niles teenager whose story has dominated the news headlines for nearly three years.More >>
The good news is that the Valley is predicted to get a break from the snow this week.More >>
An Ohio woman has reunited with her wedding dress 32 years after a dry cleaner mix-up.More >>
Police in Philadelphia say two men were shot to death, a third was found dead with a gunshot wound and gunfire around the city also injured others.More >>
Police say a woman is accused of shooting a man in the face during an argument while they were driving through a Pittsburgh-area borough.More >>
Columbus Police have shot and killed a domestic violence suspect following a confrontation with officers.More >>
Authorities in Pittsburgh say a suspect was shot and killed after police officers were fired upon during an early morning foot chase.More >>
The mayor of a tiny northwestern Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.More >>
Authorities say a prison guard leaving work for the day has shot and critically injured a just-released inmate who attacked the officer in a parking lot near the prison.More >>
Fans help return Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Sidney Jones' lost cellphone during the team's Super Bowl victory parade _ but not before taking a selfie.More >>
Cleveland police are warning hospitals that a woman under investigation for fundraisers connected to false claims she was pregnant and had cancer might try to steal a baby.More >>
A woman convicted of helping to dispose of her young son's body has testified she didn't do enough to protect her children from the man on trial for killing the toddler.More >>
