Affidavit: Mom tells girl to blame overdose symptoms on dog food

A six-year-old girl who was given the opioid overdose-reversing drug Narcan told police that her mother instructed her to tell police that her symptoms resulted from her having eaten dog food.

The revelation is included in an affidavit filed along with a federal complaint against Audrey and Donte Gibson, who investigators say have become millionaires from their sales of narcotics.

The complaint alleges that the Akron couple is behind a conspiracy to distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil in Northeast Ohio.

According to the DEA, Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than Fentanyl, which itself is 50 times more potent than heroin.

Audrey Gibson is currently being held in the Mahoning County jail.

According to an affidavit, Audrey Gibson's six-year-old daughter was taken by ambulance from the couple's Akron home last March for treatment of symptoms that resembled an opioid overdose.

The child was given two treatments of Narcan to stop the effects.

When police interviewed the daughter the following morning, she told officers that her mother told her to tell them that she had eaten dog food which caused her symptoms.

She also told police that her parents keep guns and large amounts of cash stored in safes and shoe boxes in their home, according to the affidavit.

The girl also said she saw her parents with items that look like cigarettes and bags of a powdery substance that she was told not to touch.

No charges were filed against the Gibsons at the time since the child's urine indicated no sign of synthetic opioids in the girl's bloodstream.

This past November, investigators say they found Donte Gibson's fingerprint on a package containing Carfentanil

The affidavit alleges that the Gibson's have been importing Fentanyl from New Orleans, Los Angeles, and China to supply mid-level and street-level narcotics dealers in Ohio.

Detention hearings are scheduled Thursday in U.S. District Court in Akron for both suspects.