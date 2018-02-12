CCW permit didn't stop Warren police from charging dad

Police say he left his daughter alone in running car

A Warren man faces charges after police say he failed to tell them he was carrying a firearm and left his seven-year-old daughter alone in a parked car with the engine still running.

Officers say they saw the girl sitting in the back seat of a car parked outside the Hampshire House Apartments Sunday morning.

Police say that after about two minutes, 30-year-old Joshua Harrold came out of a building and walked toward the car.

When asked why he left the girl alone in a running car, Harrold told police he ran into the building for a few seconds to get his cell phone and he didn't understand why police were stopping him.

The officer told Harrold that the girl was in the car for at least two minutes, explaining that leaving the keys in a car with it running is illegal and leaving the child in the car alone was also illegal.

According to the police report, Harrold told police that he and his wife to it all the time.

After police identified Harrold, they also learned that he holds a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Asked by police if he had a weapon, Harrold patted his right hip where he was carrying a 45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

At that point officers handcuffed Harrold on charges of child endangering, leaving an unattended car running, and failing to notify police that he was carrying a concealed weapon.

Harrold told the officers that he didn't have a chance to tell them he had a gun because they were talking to him about leaving his daughter in the car.

He also said that he didn't know that he had to notify a police officer about his concealed weapon unless he was driving a car.

The officers told Harrold that he should have learned that in his CCW classes.

Harrold pleaded not guilty during a video arraignment in Warren Municipal Court Monday morning.

He has another court hearing scheduled for next month.

More information about duties of people with CCW permits is available here.