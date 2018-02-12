Milder Pattern Taking Hold

The first couple of weeks of February have been cold and snowy but the rest of the month will feature a calmer, milder pattern for Ohio and Pennsylvania. Tuesday will start cold but the afternoon looks pleasant with highs in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be even milder although it will cloud up. Showers are likely late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Before a cold front arrives early Friday, temperatures are expected to soar well into the 50s.

Friday will feature a one-day return to wintry conditions with gusty winds, falling temperatures and some snow showers. The weekend forecast is a good one! The longer range should bring about the kind of pattern we have not seen very often this winter season.