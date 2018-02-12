AP girl's H.S. basketball poll (2/12/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Pickerington Cent. (5)

20-2 148

2. Canton McKinley (4)

19-1 146

3. Dublin Coffman (5)

21-1 142

4. Newark (4)

21-1 131

5. W. Chester Lakota W.

20-2 101

6. Solon 19-2 98

7. Mason (1)

19-3 82

8. Stow-Munroe Falls

19-2 64

9. Wadsworth

18-2 45

10. Tol. Notre Dame

17-4 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 17.

DIVISION II

1.West Branch (15)

21-0 176

2. Bellevue

20-1 133

3. Gates Mills Gilmour (3)

16-2 118

4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)

20-2 108

5. Trotwood-Madison

19-2 93

6. Tol. Rogers

17-3 83

7. Germantown Valley View

19-2 79

8. Zanesville Maysville

18-2 60

9. Washington C.H. Miami Trace

19-3 51

10. McArthur Vinton County

19-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Cent. Cath. 15. Thornville Sheridan 14. Chillicothe Unioto 13.

DIVISION III

1. Versailles (13)

21-1 163

2. Cin. Summit Country Day (3)

18-0 131

3. Kirtland

21-0 114

4. Doylestown Chippewa

20-0 104

5. Archbold (1)

19-1 87

6. Cols. Africentric

19-3 79

7. Findlay Liberty-Benton

19-1 74

8. Waynesville

21-1 65

9. Ottawa-Glandorf

17-2 41

10. Minford

20-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 20. Delta 19. Berlin Hiland (1) 16. Elyria Cath. 13. Loudonville 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Waterford (11)

20-1 171

2. Ottoville (4)

19-1 164

3. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3)

22-0 140

4. Minster

17-3 117

5. Fairfield Christian

18-2 104

6. Jackson-Milton

18-2 75

7. Sugar Grove Berne Union

18-4 42

8. Ft. Recovery

15-4 38

9. Cornerstone Christian (1)

15-5 35

10. Arcadia

17-3 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 25. Fremont St. Joseph 25. New Boston Glenwood 13

