AP girl's H.S. basketball poll (2/12/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points: .More >>
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points: .More >>
Nick Gilbert, the son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became a good-luck charm during the NBA lottery, will have brain surgery this week.More >>
Free agent Ryan Hanigan has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians, a deal contingent on the catcher passing a physical.More >>
Kitija Laksa scored a career-high 41 points, 18 in a decisive first quarter, and South Florida went on to defeat No. 13 Ohio State 84-65 on Sunday.More >>
Alex Bowman wasted no time stepping into Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s old ride.More >>
Sidney Crosby scored twice, including his 400th career goal, to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.More >>
Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby scored his 400th career goal early in the second period against St. Louis.More >>
Boiling Springs, N.C. - The Youngstown State softball team dropped a pair of games on Saturday on day two of the Gardner-Webb Tournament.More >>
