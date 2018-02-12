AP girl's H.S. basketball poll (2/12/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AP girl's H.S. basketball poll (2/12/18)

Posted: Updated:

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Pickerington Cent. (5)
20-2 148
2. Canton McKinley (4)
19-1 146
3. Dublin Coffman (5)
21-1 142
4. Newark (4)
21-1 131
5. W. Chester Lakota W.
20-2 101
6. Solon  19-2 98
7. Mason (1)
19-3 82
8. Stow-Munroe Falls
19-2 64
9. Wadsworth
18-2 45
10. Tol. Notre Dame
17-4 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 17.

DIVISION II
1.West  Branch (15)
21-0 176
2. Bellevue
20-1 133
3. Gates Mills Gilmour (3)
16-2 118
4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)
20-2 108
5. Trotwood-Madison
19-2 93
6. Tol. Rogers
17-3 83
7. Germantown Valley View
19-2 79
8. Zanesville Maysville
18-2 60
9. Washington C.H. Miami Trace
19-3 51
10. McArthur Vinton County
19-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Cent. Cath. 15. Thornville Sheridan 14. Chillicothe Unioto 13.

DIVISION III
1. Versailles (13)
21-1 163
2. Cin. Summit Country Day (3)
18-0 131
3. Kirtland
21-0 114
4. Doylestown Chippewa
20-0 104
5. Archbold (1)
19-1 87
6. Cols. Africentric
19-3 79
7. Findlay Liberty-Benton
19-1 74
8. Waynesville
21-1 65
9. Ottawa-Glandorf
17-2 41
10. Minford
20-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 20. Delta 19. Berlin Hiland (1) 16. Elyria Cath. 13. Loudonville 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Waterford (11)
20-1 171
2. Ottoville (4)
19-1 164
3. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3)
22-0 140
4. Minster
17-3 117
5. Fairfield Christian
18-2 104
6. Jackson-Milton
18-2 75
7. Sugar Grove Berne Union
18-4 42
8. Ft. Recovery
15-4 38
9. Cornerstone Christian (1)
15-5 35
10. Arcadia
17-3 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 25. Fremont St. Joseph 25. New Boston Glenwood 13
 

