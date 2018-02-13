Niles neighbor reports hearing explosion before fire

A neighbor tells 21 News she heard what sounded like an explosion just before a fire broke out inside a garage in Niles.

Investigators have yet to determine what caused flames to break out at the unattached garage on the 1300 block of Kearney Street at around 12:30 am Tuesday.

Niles firefighters tell 21 News the garage had already been swallowed by flames when they arrived.

No one was injured, but two vehicles in the garage were also destroyed.

Firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to flower shop located behind the garage.

Fire officials tell 21 News they don't have reason to believe that the cause of the blaze is suspicious.