Volant man charged after police find 35 'hits' of LSD

Charges have been filed against two men after State Police in Mercer County say they found drugs inside the car pulled over for traffic violations.

Police say it was back on January 13 in Springfield Township that a trooper pulled over a car at Creek Road and Leesburg Station Road.

According to a media release, the car's driver, 21-year-old Ryan Rodemoyer of Grove City showed signs of drug impairment and there was a “strong” odor of marijuana in the car.

A search of the car turned up a bag containing 35 “hits” of acid, marijuana and 13 tablets of Alprazolam, which is sold commercially under the name Xanax.

Rodemoyer was arraigned before a District Magistrate Monday on charges of DUI, marijuana possession, and traffic violations.

A passenger in the car, 21-year-old Marcus Snow of Volant, has been charged with possession and intent to deliver drugs, possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.

Snow has yet to be arraigned.