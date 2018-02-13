Grease fire temporarily closes Liberty McDonald's

Operators of a McDonald Restaurant in Liberty are hoping to open later today after a grease fire broke out this morning.

Liberty firefighters were called out after an employee reported that flames broke out in a fryer in the restaurant on Belmont Avenue just before 5 am Tuesday.

The employee repeatedly used an extinguisher on the flames, but the fire would not go out.

The fire department said the fire was under control in less than ten minutes.

As of 7:30 am, management was still waiting for a health department inspection before re-opening for business.

No one was injured.