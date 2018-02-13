Caregiver reports assault at Beaver Twp. senior community

Police in Beaver Township are investigating a report from a caregiver who says she was struck on the head at a condominium in a senior living community.

According to a police report, the 35-year-old Columbiana woman said she heard a noise as she walked into the garage of the condo in the Villas at Glenellen on Market Street at Kreps Road on February 5.

While turning around, the woman said she was hit from behind, knocked to the ground and then she blacked out.

The woman said when she came to, she checked on the homeowner who was still sleeping in bed.

An EMT called to the scene said the victim had a small bump on the back of her head.

The woman refused medical treatment.

Police inspected the inside of the home and say they found that nothing had been disturbed.

Investigators say they checked neighboring buildings but found there was no surveillance video available to view.