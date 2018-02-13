Warren kids, 8, 4, and 2 found wandering, mom charged

A Warren woman faces charges after police say she was sleeping while her three young children were spotted walking along a city street.

A woman called police after she says she saw the children, ages 8, 4 and two, pushing a stroller down a sidewalk on Garden Street late Monday morning.

The eight-year-old girl told officers that she and her brothers left home while her dad was at work and her mom was sleeping.

Police say when they went to the family's apartment on Hartman Avenue NW, no one answered repeated knocks on the door.

A relative arrived at the apartment and let police inside.

According to the police report, an officer tried calling out for the mom several times and finally went upstairs where they found the mother, Kisha Radcliff in bed.

After yelling several more times, police say Radcliff woke up.

Radcliff told police she believed her children were downstairs.

The officer told Radcliff that her children had been gone from the home for about an hour.

As for why she failed to respond when officers called her name, Radcliff said she had a slight hearing problem.

Her children were turned over to the care of a babysitter and Radcliff was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on three counts of child endangering.

Radcliff pleaded not guilty during a video arraignment on Tuesday.

Her next hearing in Warren Municipal Court is scheduled for February 27.