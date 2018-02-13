GM Lordstown celebrates black history month

One of the valley's largest employers is helping celebrate Black History Month.

The UAW's Civil and Human Rights Committee at GM Lordstown kicked off their Black History program in the plant's East Complex Tuesday morning.

It featured a variety of speakers from throughout the area, including mayors Tito Brown and Doug Franklin.

Committee Chair, Michelle Colyar, said, "Not only do we bring out every culture that's in here, it brings out everyone to have a voice. To come unite and be as one. It's not only about blacks, civil rights isn't just black it's everybody and respecting everybody."

The event will continue Wednesday in the West Complex and then on Thursday in the paint shop.