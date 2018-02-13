East, Chaney high schools honor Black History Month

The district's Visual and Performing Arts students' performance honored Black History Month with "A Harlem Renaissance Experience" at both East and Chaney high schools.

The performances pay tribute to the Harlem Renaissance and artists that were later inspired and influenced by the cultural explosion that occurred during that era.

The only similarity between the two performances will be in the set design and performance pieces presented by the combined East and Chaney students who attend the 11th and 12th grade VPA tracks at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Performance pieces include dramatic readings of poems by Langston Hughes, Angelina Weld Grimke and Countee Cullen.

Dance and instrumental music pieces feature songs from Cab Calloway, "Fats" Waller and Duke Ellington as well as from more contemporary artists like Stevie Wonder and Curtis Mayfield.

Chaney will have its performance Feb. 22.