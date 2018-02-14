Driver cited for crash that closed westbound I-80 in Hubbard

Authorities say one westbound lane of Interstate 80 in Hubbard is open again following an accident that had both westbound lanes closed early Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation tells 21 News that a tractor-trailer was involved in a crash that is blocking traffic just past the Route 62 ramp at around 2:15 am.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that Alfredo Gomez, 44, of Aurora, Illinois was driving the tractor-trailer that went off the westbound lanes, into the median, struck an embankment and overturned, blocking both lanes for about two-and-a-half hours.

Gomez was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control of his vehicle.

Other than some cuts and bruises, the truck driver was not seriously injured.

Westbound traffic was being diverted onto Route 62 until the trailer could be moved.

One westbound lane was re-opened at around 4:45 am.

There is no word on when both westbound lanes of the highway will be open.

