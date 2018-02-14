One westbound lane open after crash on I-80 in Hubbard

The Western Reserve Transit Authority is offering free rides on this Valentine's Day, which also happens to be "Ohio Loves Transit Day".More >>
Members of an Austintown family were awakened when a fire broke out in their home early Wednesday.More >>
Authorities say one westbound lane of Interstate 80 in Hubbard is open again following an accident that had both westbound lanes closed early Wednesday.More >>
Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal car crash on South Schenley Avenue at the corner of Oran Drive in Youngstown.More >>
The Diocese of Erie has removed two priests, one from Kennedy Catholic High School, both now prohibited from contact with minors and prohibited from any public ministry.More >>
A registered sex offender has been convicted of raping and killing a 14-year-old Ohio girl and could face the death penalty.More >>
A prosecutor says a reputed Philadelphia mob boss profited from health insurance and gambling schemes despite his claims he had retired from a life of crime.More >>
Authorities say they've arrested two men in a Philadelphia home with almost 16 pounds (7.2 kilograms) of heroin and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.More >>
Police have identified the body of an infant found buried in a yard in southwest Ohio.More >>
The Pittsburgh teacher's union has voted nearly unanimously to authorize its leadership to call for a strike.More >>
President Donald Trump again is trying to drastically reduce or eliminate federal support for cleanups of some iconic U.S. waterways.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court is ready to hear arguments in a legal dispute over how state education officials calculated enrollment at the state's largest online charter school.More >>
Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.More >>
Police have released the names of four men killed in a rash of shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia that also injured several other people.More >>
