Struthers considers law prohibiting sex with animals

Leaders in the City of Struthers are looking at the possibility of enacting their own law against engaging in sexual activity with animals.

On tonight's City Council's agenda is an amendment to the city ordinance that would make bestiality illegal in the city.

If adopted, the ordinance would also prohibit anyone from possessing, selling or purchasing an animal with the intent to subject it to sexual conduct.

The legislation calls for its enactment on an emergency basis, which would allow the council to forgo the usual multiple readings before it is adopted.

According to the city law department, police investigated an incident over the past two months involving a juvenile allegedly engaging in bestiality.

It was then that city officials realized that Struthers has no law prohibiting the act.

Last year, Governor John Kasich signed Senate Bill 331 making sexual conduct with animals a minor misdemeanor.

The City of Warren adopted an ordinance in 2016 designating bestiality as a first-degree misdemeanor.

That law was prompted by the arrest of a man accused of having sex with two dogs.

Last May a Warren woman spent 33 days in jail for violating the city's bestiality ordinance.