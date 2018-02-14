Poland Twp. police arrest man for alleged encounter with 13-year-old

An 18-year-old man is in the Mahoning County Jail, booked on one charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to Poland Township Police Chief Brian Goodin, Kevin Nipper is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old.

Goodin says the victim and Nipper were familiar with each other.

Police said they are still investigating and are speaking with the prosecutor's office.

Although Nipper has been booked into jail, as of Wednesday afternoon there were no charges filed on the online court dockets.

Chief Goodin says the investigation into the incident is still open.