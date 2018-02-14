Radio station to halt broadcasts for 'sensitivity training'

New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a House committee.More >>
New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a House committee.More >>
A Boston sports radio station facing criticism for the offensive nature of its shows says it will suspend all live programming while employees receive "sensitivity training.".More >>
A Boston sports radio station facing criticism for the offensive nature of its shows says it will suspend all live programming while employees receive "sensitivity training.".More >>
A former Mahoning County Jail inmate is accusing the county, and the sheriff's office, of failing to act, after she reported alleged sexual assaults by a sheriff's deputy.More >>
A former Mahoning County Jail inmate is accusing the county, and the sheriff's office, of failing to act, after she reported alleged sexual assaults by a sheriff's deputy.More >>
It's part of an effort to provide Narcan kits to the friends, family members, and loved ones of those at risk of an opioid overdose.More >>
It's part of an effort to provide Narcan kits to the friends, family members, and loved ones of those at risk of an opioid overdose.More >>
Authorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets that the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...More >>
Authorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets that the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio kindergartener found a gun in his backpack accidentally left there by his father and no charges will be filed.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio kindergartener found a gun in his backpack accidentally left there by his father and no charges will be filed.More >>
Authorities say speeds hit 100 mph during a police pursuit of a stolen school bus in southwest Ohio.More >>
Authorities say speeds reached 100 mph during a police pursuit of a stolen school bus in southwest OhioMore >>
Portage County Sheriff David W. Doak said a recent phone scam is targeting the citizens of Portage County.More >>
Portage County Sheriff David W. Doak said a recent phone scam is targeting the citizens of Portage County.More >>
A Pennsylvania mayor has lashed out against the city's first homicide of the year in a Facebook rant, saying whoever is responsible is "going straight to hell."More >>
A Pennsylvania mayor has lashed out against the city's first homicide of the year in a Facebook rant, saying whoever is responsible is "going straight to hell."More >>
A judge plans to consider bond for a man accused of providing the gun used in the fatal shooting of two Ohio police officers.More >>
A judge plans to consider bond for a man accused of providing the gun used in the fatal shooting of two Ohio police officers.More >>
A registered sex offender has been convicted of raping and killing a 14-year-old Ohio girl and could face the death penalty.More >>
A registered sex offender has been convicted of raping and killing a 14-year-old Ohio girl and could face the death penalty.More >>
A prosecutor says a reputed Philadelphia mob boss profited from health insurance and gambling schemes despite his claims he had retired from a life of crime.More >>
A prosecutor says a reputed Philadelphia mob boss profited from health insurance and gambling schemes despite his claims he had retired from a life of crime.More >>
Authorities say they've arrested two men in a Philadelphia home with almost 16 pounds (7.2 kilograms) of heroin and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.More >>
Authorities say they've arrested two men in a Philadelphia home with almost 16 pounds (7.2 kilograms) of heroin and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.More >>
Police have identified the body of an infant found buried in a yard in southwest Ohio.More >>
Police have identified the body of an infant found buried in a yard in southwest Ohio.More >>