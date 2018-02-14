PSP: 3 injured in Hadley after reckless driver causes semi crash

Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a reckless driver allegedly caused a pickup truck and a semi to collide.

Pennsylvania State Police say Route 19 in Hadley was closed for a while after the crash.

According to Sergeant Richard Fennell of the State Police, a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Route 19 when another car ran a stop sign on District Road.

Fennell said the truck swerved so drastically to avoid the reckless driver that it was driving on two wheels at one point.

According to Fennell, the driver of the pickup truck swerved into the oncoming lane, flipping over in midair, and landing directly in the path of a semi-truck.

According to crews on the scene, the semi-truck ended up hitting the passenger side of the pickup.

All three occupants of the F-150 were reportedly taken to area hospitals for medical treatment.

Pennsylvania State Police say their injuries range from minor to moderate, but they are expected to be ok.

Police on the scene say the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Fennell told 21 News crews on the scene that they are looking for the reckless driver who caused the crash, however, witness accounts of the suspect vehicle differ.

Pennsylvania State Police have not yet released the identities of the victims.

The roadway has since reopened.