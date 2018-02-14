Police: Car runs into Little Caesars in Warren

Warren Police are investigating after a car crashed into Little Caesars Wednesday night.

Warren Police, Warren Fire Department and paramedics were on scene at the pizza shop on Youngstown Road Southeast in Warren.

A worker told 21 News a couple was sitting in their car. The girl got out and bought a pizza and then went back in the car.

The worker said the driver started to back up and then hit the gas, and went into the building.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Police are investigating what happened.