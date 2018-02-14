Primanti Bros Restaurant offering FREE fish sandwiches during Lent season

Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar is offering free fish sandwiches this year during Lent season.

Starting Wednesday, customers are eligible to receive a free fish sandwich with their return on Fridays.

Customers have to spend at least $5 on food throughout the week. They can then scan their receipt on the new app, and a coupon for a free fish sandwich will appear on Friday morning.

The restaurant says their new rewards app is available for both iOS and Android users. The app is available in the App Store or the Google Play Store.